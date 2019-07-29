TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At the 2019 Japan International Mental Arithmetic and Mathematical Competition held on Sunday (July 28), a third-grade Taiwanese student defeated 23 other math-whizzes from around the world to capture victory in her age group.

The six year old Ting Hsieh-he (丁協和) from Kaohsiung’s Fudong Elementary School (福東國小) successfully completed 47 questions out of 50 in less than two mintues using only her memory and knack for mathematics. Representatives from Taiwan’s Economic and Cultural Office in Japan were also at the event to congratulate Ting on her victory.

The event, held each year since 1997, was held in Kyoto, Japan at the Kyoto International Conference Center. Representing Taiwan, Ting was up against some of the best young math prodigies from countries like Japan, Great Britain, South Korea, Hong Kong, the U.S.A, as well as China.

The girl’s father, Ting Shih-de (丁世德), said that she is a model student, and has displayed a strong interest in mathematics from a very young age, reports Liberty Times. Last year, as a second grader Ting also won the championship in the 2018 Malaysia Pacific Cup Mental Arithmetic Competition, reports People News.