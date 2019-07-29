TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cloud Gate Theater (雲門舞集) dance group on Saturday (July 27) presented its annual outdoor performance at Taipei's National Theater and Concert Hall under the leadership of retiring artistic director Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), attracting an audience of 40,000 people.

Lin Hwai-min, the founder and artistic director of Cloud Gate Theater, took the lead in his final outdoor performance with the dance group. He is passing the torch to Jeng Tzung-Lung (鄭宗龍), art director of Cloud Gate 2.

Before the show started, about 40,000 people had already gathered at the plaza, according to the dance group. Cloud Gate Theater pointed out that some people had been waiting under the sun since 1 p.m. The majority of the audience started to appear around 5 p.m.

The dance group showcased a selection of Lin's previous works, and Lin arranged for senior dancers who are also leaving the group to perform them. With many years of experience behind them, the dancers put on an excellent show for the crowd, said Lin.

Lin expressed his gratitude toward the dancers and the audience, saying that even though he founded Cloud Gate Theater 46 years ago, it owes its success to the dancers.

Lin further mentioned that he is proud of the audience because, after the show, not a single piece of trash was left at the venue, with the crowd having left in an orderly fashion.

The performance was Cloud Gate's 2,432nd. Jeng Tzung-Lung will take the helm as artistic director in 2020.