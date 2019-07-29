  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/07/29 09:47
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newell's 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Talleres 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Patronato Parana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Lanus 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Argentinos Jrs 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Gimnasia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
River Plate 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Huracan 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Santa Fe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Racing Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Atletico Tucuman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Colon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Central Cordoba 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Saturday, July 27

Racing Club 0, Santa Fe 0

Colon 0, Patronato Parana 1

San Lorenzo 3, Godoy Cruz 2

Lanus 1, Gimnasia 1

Argentinos Jrs 1, River Plate 1

Sunday, July 28

Estudiantes 1, Aldosivi 0

Newell's 2, Central Cordoba 0

Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Defensa y Justicia 0, Independiente 1

Boca Juniors 0, Huracan 0

Monday, July 29

Arsenal vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Tuesday, July 30

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central 0010 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 3

Huracan vs. Colon 0000 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Argentinos Jrs 1615 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Talleres 1830 GMT

Central Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman 2045 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 4

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia 1400 GMT

Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 1615 GMT

Banfield vs. Estudiantes 1830 GMT

River Plate vs. Lanus 2045 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Monday, Aug. 5

Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Independiente vs. Newell's 0010 GMT