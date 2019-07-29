Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|300
|110
|010—6
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|102
|051
|00x—9
|12
|1
Bauer, Clippard (5), T.Olson (7), A.Cole (8) and Perez, Plawecki; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Kennedy (9) and Viloria. W_D.Duffy 5-5. L_Bauer 9-8. Sv_Kennedy (20). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (14), Luplow (11), Santana (22). Kansas City, Soler (28).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|013
|231—10
|16
|0
|Toronto
|022
|041
|000—
|9
|12
|0
Chirinos, Kolarek (5), Faria (6), Roe (8), Drake (9), D.Castillo (9) and d'Arnaud; Aa.Sanchez, Shafer (6), Biagini (7), Phelps (7), Dan.Hudson (8), Law (9) and McGuire. W_Roe 1-3. L_Dan.Hudson 6-3. Sv_D.Castillo (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (10), Heredia (3), Adames (12). Toronto, McKinney (7), Smoak (18).
___
|Minnesota
|500
|220
|020—11
|13
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|7
|1
Gibson, R.Harper (7), Duffey (8), Poppen (9) and J.Castro; Covey, Cordero (1), Ruiz (3), Osich (4), Detwiler (6), J.Fry (8), Reed (9) and W.Castillo. W_Gibson 10-4. L_Covey 1-7. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (16), Kepler (28), Sano (18), Schoop (16).
___
|Detroit
|000
|110
|000
|0—2
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|110
|1—3
|6
|1
Boyd, B.Farmer (7), Hardy (7), J.Jimenez (8), Rosenthal (9), Cisnero (10) and J.Hicks; Wisler, Milone (3), Strickland (8), Bass (9), Elias (10) and T.Murphy. W_Elias 4-2. L_Cisnero 0-2. HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (10). Seattle, Santana (20).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|030
|000—4
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|002
|001—5
|9
|2
Bundy, Armstrong (6), P.Fry (7), Givens (9) and Sisco; Pena, Bard (6), T.Cole (8) and Garneau. W_T.Cole 1-1. L_Givens 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Thaiss 2 (4), Pujols (17).
___
|Texas
|000
|002
|030—5
|8
|1
|Oakland
|001
|003
|002—6
|10
|0
Payano, Chavez (6), Guerrieri (8), B.Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Federowicz; Fiers, Petit (7), Soria (8), Hendriks (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley, Herrmann. W_Treinen 4-3. L_Leclerc 1-3. HRs_Texas, Mazara (15), Santana (15). Oakland, Semien (17).
___
|New York
|002
|202
|210—9
|8
|2
|Boston
|000
|201
|102—6
|10
|3
German, Kahnle (6), Ottavino (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Sale, Brewer (6), D.Hernandez (7), Walden (8), Hembree (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_German 13-2. L_Sale 5-10. HRs_New York, Gregorius (7), Romine (3). Boston, Benintendi (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|101
|030
|010—6
|13
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|001—2
|9
|2
Miley, McHugh (6), Rondon (7), Devenski (8) and Stassi; Dak.Hudson, Brebbia (5), Gallegos (7), Gant (8), Webb (9) and Wieters. W_Miley 9-4. L_Dak.Hudson 10-5. HRs_Houston, Altuve (16), Springer (24), Alvarez (12). St. Louis, Fowler (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|400—4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|101
|040
|30x—9
|12
|0
Gausman, Newcomb (7), Tomlin (7) and McCann; Aa.Nola, Morgan (7), Pivetta (8) and Realmuto. W_Aa.Nola 9-2. L_Gausman 3-6. HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (4), Camargo (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (22), Haseley (3), Realmuto (14), Harper (18).
___
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Miami
|100
|011
|20x—5
|9
|1
Ray, Chafin (7), Godley (7) and Avila, Kelly; E.Hernandez, Quijada (5), Richards (7), N.Anderson (8), J.Garcia (9) and Holaday. W_Quijada 2-3. L_Ray 9-7. HRs_Miami, Anderson (14), Ramirez (6), Rojas (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|110
|004—7
|9
|3
|New York
|600
|002
|00x—8
|8
|1
Archer, Liriano (6), Feliz (7), Kela (8) and Stallings; Vargas, Lugo (6), Wilson (8), Bashlor (9), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Vargas 6-5. L_Archer 3-8. Sv_E.Diaz (23). HRs_Pittsburgh, Osuna (6), Reynolds (8), Stallings (2). New York, Conforto (20).
___
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|020
|001
|00x—3
|8
|0
Lambert, McGee (6), Diaz (6), Howard (8) and Iannetta, Wolters; Wood, Sims (5), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Sims 2-1. L_McGee 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (19). HRs_Colorado, Alonso (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|003—
|4
|4
|1
|Washington
|000
|034
|04x—11
|14
|0
Buehler, Y.Garcia (6), Schultz (7) and Will Smith; Strasburg, Suero (8), Blazek (9) and Suzuki. W_Strasburg 14-4. L_Buehler 9-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Seager (9). Washington, Dozier (15), Soto (18).
___
|Chicago
|040
|303
|001—11
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|030
|010—
|4
|5
|0
Quintana, Brach (5), Ryan (6), Kintzler (8), Holland (9) and Contreras; Davies, Jeffress (6), Jackson (7), T.Williams (9) and Grandal. W_Brach 4-3. L_Davies 8-4. HRs_Chicago, Caratini (5), Schwarber 2 (24).
___
|San Francisco
|020
|201
|002—7
|16
|0
|San Diego
|103
|000
|002—6
|7
|0
Bumgarner, S.Dyson (8), Will Smith (9) and Posey; Morejon, Lauer (2), Perdomo (4), Erlin (8) and Mejia. W_Bumgarner 6-7. L_Perdomo 1-3. Sv_Will Smith (26). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (29), Myers (13).