TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— A giant jungle-themed maze of recycled cardboard boxes has been erected at Taipei Main Station with prizes available for participants.

The 7,920 square-foot jungle maze, which was made with four tons of recycled corrugated paper, was built by the Environmental Protection Administration and the Taiwan Paper Industry Association. The government department wants to use the structure to educate the public on recycling paper properly.

Inside the maze are five two-meter tall installations that were created by local universities, including Asia University and Chaoyang University of Technology. The paper art on the outer wall of the maze took the design team three months to complete, said the association.

The public is encouraged to enter the labyrinth, and participants have the chance to win two boxes of tissue. Today (Jul. 29) is the last day of the event, which will be held in the main hall of Taipei Main Station until 5:00 p.m.