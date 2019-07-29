  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Lightning strike over Hualien, Taiwan

Photographer Zi Yao Chen captured remarkable image during storm on Saturday, July 27

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/29 10:25
(Photo courtesy of Zi Yao Chen)

(Photo courtesy of Zi Yao Chen)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the evening of Saturday (July 27), as lighting storms rolled across Taiwan’s eastern seaboard, a photographer in Hualien was anxiously watching the skies to capture the spectacular moment.

Photographer Zi Yao Chen captured this brilliant image of lightning flashing over Hualien City taken shortly after 8:30 p.m. The photographer remarked on his Facebook page that waiting for the lighting strikes filled him with a sense of excitement and fascination.

In the photo, the lightning bolt casts a beautiful violet hue across the sky, with Hualien City visible just over the horizon. The Pacific Ocean is also just barely visible on the leftmost side of the image, and the small vendors' tents in the foreground provide a clear sense of depth and a touch of Taiwanese flavor to the image overall.


(Photo courtesy of Zi Yao Chen)

In the image from the Central Weather Bureau below, one can view the weather patterns and pockets of storms on Taiwan’s coasts Saturday night as the photo was taken.


(CWB Image)
Lightning
Hualien city
Photography

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese delegation joins Intl. photography event in Manila
Taiwanese delegation joins Intl. photography event in Manila
2019/05/02 17:46
Taiwanese photographer takes 1st place in intl. underwater photography contest
Taiwanese photographer takes 1st place in intl. underwater photography contest
2019/02/26 14:21
Two Taiwanese nominated in Sony World Photography Awards
Two Taiwanese nominated in Sony World Photography Awards
2019/02/05 17:32
Android users exposed to data theft risk for using photo editing apps
Android users exposed to data theft risk for using photo editing apps
2019/02/01 15:06
Exhibition of historical photographs kicks off in New Taipei
Exhibition of historical photographs kicks off in New Taipei
2018/12/31 11:28