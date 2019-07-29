Taipei, July 27 (CNA) A seven-day trial run has been completed successfully on the Green Line of the Taichung Metro ahead of its official launch next year, the city's transportation bureau said Saturday.



The trial run, which was conducted between 6 a.m. and midnight July 1-25, ensured that the driverless system was stable along the 16.71-km line, said Yeh Chao-fu (葉昭甫), head of the Taichung transportation bureau.



The bureau said, however, that it has been seeking ways of improving the sound insulation on the system in response to the public's complaints about noise during the trial run.



The Green Line, which has been under construction since 2009, has 18 stations, one of which will connect to the Taichung high-speed rail station, while three others will connect to stations along the Taichung Line of Taiwan Railway Administration, according to the bureau.



The Taichung Metro currently has a Blue Line that runs through 18 stations along a 26.2 km route. It will be extended sometime in the future, in keeping with the city's transportation expansion plans, the bureau said.