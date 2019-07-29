|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|95
|391
|74
|130
|.332
|Devers Bos
|103
|416
|85
|137
|.329
|Brantley Hou
|100
|391
|59
|127
|.325
|Alberto Bal
|87
|323
|29
|101
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|102
|400
|83
|125
|.312
|Polanco Min
|100
|420
|66
|128
|.305
|Merrifield KC
|107
|449
|75
|136
|.303
|Lindor Cle
|86
|361
|57
|109
|.302
|Moncada ChW
|96
|372
|58
|112
|.301
|Gurriel Hou
|99
|397
|58
|119
|.300
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; 3 tied at 24.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Kepler, Minnesota, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 66.
|Pitching
ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.