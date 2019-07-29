BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332 Devers Bos 103 416 85 137 .329 Brantley Hou 99 386 59 125 .324 Alberto Bal 86 320 28 100 .312 Bogaerts Bos 102 400 83 125 .312 Polanco Min 100 420 66 128 .305 Merrifield KC 107 449 75 136 .303 Lindor Cle 86 361 57 109 .302 Moncada ChW 96 372 58 112 .301 Narvaez Sea 90 302 51 90 .298 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Kepler, Minnesota, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.