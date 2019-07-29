|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|38
|.635
|—
|Boston
|59
|47
|.557
|8
|Tampa Bay
|60
|48
|.556
|8
|Toronto
|40
|67
|.374
|27½
|Baltimore
|35
|69
|.337
|31
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|64
|41
|.610
|—
|Cleveland
|62
|43
|.590
|2
|Chicago
|46
|57
|.447
|17
|Kansas City
|40
|67
|.374
|25
|Detroit
|30
|70
|.300
|31½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|39
|.636
|—
|Oakland
|59
|47
|.557
|8½
|Los Angeles
|54
|52
|.509
|13½
|Texas
|53
|52
|.505
|14
|Seattle
|45
|63
|.417
|23½
___
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 8, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 5, Texas 4
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.