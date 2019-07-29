  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/29 05:25
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 38 .635
Boston 59 47 .557 8
Tampa Bay 60 48 .556 8
Toronto 40 67 .374 27½
Baltimore 35 69 .337 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 63 41 .606
Cleveland 62 43 .590
Chicago 46 56 .451 16
Kansas City 40 67 .374 24½
Detroit 30 70 .300 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 39 .632
Oakland 59 47 .557 8
Los Angeles 54 52 .509 13
Texas 53 52 .505 13½
Seattle 45 63 .417 23

___

Saturday's Games

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 8, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.