Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 300 110 010—6 8 1 Kansas City 102 051 00x—9 12 1

Bauer, Clippard (5), Olson (7), Cole (8) and Perez, Plawecki; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Kennedy (9) and Viloria. W_D.Duffy 5-5. L_Bauer 9-8. Sv_Kennedy (20). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (14), Luplow (11), Santana (22). Kansas City, Soler (28).

___

Tampa Bay 000 013 231—10 16 0 Toronto 022 041 000— 9 12 0

Chirinos, Kolarek (5), Faria (6), Roe (8), Drake (9), D.Castillo (9) and d'Arnaud; Aa.Sanchez, Shafer (6), Biagini (7), Phelps (7), Hudson (8), Law (9) and McGuire. W_Roe 1-3. L_Hudson 6-3. Sv_D.Castillo (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (10), Heredia (3), Adames (12). Toronto, McKinney (7), Smoak (18).

___

Minnesota 500 220 020—11 13 0 Chicago 000 001 000— 1 7 1

Gibson, R.Harper (7), Duffey (8), Poppen (9) and J.Castro; Covey, Cordero (1), Ruiz (3), Osich (4), Detwiler (6), Fry (8), Reed (9) and W.Castillo. W_Gibson 10-4. L_Covey 1-7. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (16), Kepler (28), Sano (18), Schoop (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 000 000 400—4 8 0 Philadelphia 101 040 30x—9 12 0

Gausman, Newcomb (7), Tomlin (7) and McCann; Nola, Morgan (7), Pivetta (8) and Realmuto. W_Nola 9-2. L_Gausman 3-6. HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (4), Camargo (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (22), Haseley (3), Realmuto (14), Harper (18).

___

Arizona 010 000 000—1 4 1 Miami 100 011 20x—5 9 1

Ray, Chafin (7), Godley (7) and Avila, Kelly; Hernandez, Quijada (5), Richards (7), N.Anderson (8), J.Garcia (9) and Holaday. W_Quijada 2-3. L_Ray 9-7. HRs_Miami, Anderson (14), Ramirez (6), Rojas (3).

___

Pittsburgh 001 110 004—7 9 3 New York 600 002 00x—8 8 1

Archer, Liriano (6), Feliz (7), Kela (8) and Stallings; Vargas, Lugo (6), Wilson (8), Bashlor (9), Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Vargas 6-5. L_Archer 3-8. Sv_Diaz (23). HRs_Pittsburgh, Osuna (6), Reynolds (8), Stallings (2). New York, Conforto (20).

___

Colorado 000 020 000—2 10 0 Cincinnati 020 001 00x—3 8 0

Lambert, McGee (6), Diaz (6), Howard (8) and Iannetta, Wolters; Wood, Sims (5), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Sims 2-1. L_McGee 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (19). HRs_Colorado, Alonso (1).

___

Los Angeles 000 010 003— 4 4 1 Washington 000 034 04x—11 14 0

Buehler, Y.Garcia (6), Schultz (7) and Smith; Strasburg, Suero (8), Blazek (9) and Suzuki. W_Strasburg 14-4. L_Buehler 9-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Seager (9). Washington, Dozier (15), Soto (18).

___

Chicago 040 303 001—11 7 1 Milwaukee 000 030 010— 4 5 0

Quintana, Brach (5), Ryan (6), Kintzler (8), Holland (9) and Contreras; Davies, Jeffress (6), Jackson (7), T.Williams (9) and Grandal. W_Brach 4-3. L_Davies 8-4. HRs_Chicago, Caratini (5), Schwarber 2 (24).