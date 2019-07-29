Sunday's Major League Linescores

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 000 000 400—4 8 0 Philadelphia 101 040 30x—9 12 0

Gausman, Newcomb (7), Tomlin (7) and McCann; Nola, Morgan (7), Pivetta (8) and Realmuto. W_Nola 9-2. L_Gausman 3-6. HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (4), Camargo (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (22), Haseley (3), Realmuto (14), Harper (18).

___

Arizona 010 000 000—1 4 1 Miami 100 011 20x—5 9 1

Ray, Chafin (7), Godley (7) and Avila, Kelly; Hernandez, Quijada (5), Richards (7), N.Anderson (8), Garcia (9) and Holaday. W_Quijada 2-3. L_Ray 9-7. HRs_Miami, Anderson (14), Ramirez (6), Rojas (3).

___

Pittsburgh 001 110 004—7 9 3 New York 600 002 00x—8 8 1

Archer, Liriano (6), Feliz (7), Kela (8) and Stallings; Vargas, Lugo (6), Wilson (8), Bashlor (9), Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Vargas 6-5. L_Archer 3-8. Sv_Diaz (23). HRs_Pittsburgh, Osuna (6), Reynolds (8), Stallings (2). New York, Conforto (20).

___

Colorado 000 020 000—2 10 0 Cincinnati 020 001 00x—3 8 0

Lambert, McGee (6), Diaz (6), Howard (8) and Iannetta, Wolters; Wood, Sims (5), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Sims 2-1. L_McGee 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (19). HRs_Colorado, Alonso (1).

___

Los Angeles 000 010 003— 4 4 1 Washington 000 034 04x—11 14 0

Buehler, Garcia (6), Schultz (7) and Smith; Strasburg, Suero (8), Blazek (9) and Suzuki. W_Strasburg 14-4. L_Buehler 9-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Seager (9). Washington, Dozier (15), Soto (18).