Sunday's Major League Linescores

|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|400—4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|101
|040
|30x—9
|12
|0
Gausman, Newcomb (7), Tomlin (7) and McCann; Nola, Morgan (7), Pivetta (8) and Realmuto. W_Nola 9-2. L_Gausman 3-6. HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (4), Camargo (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (22), Haseley (3), Realmuto (14), Harper (18).
___
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Miami
|100
|011
|20x—5
|9
|1
Ray, Chafin (7), Godley (7) and Avila, Kelly; Hernandez, Quijada (5), Richards (7), N.Anderson (8), Garcia (9) and Holaday. W_Quijada 2-3. L_Ray 9-7. HRs_Miami, Anderson (14), Ramirez (6), Rojas (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|110
|004—7
|9
|3
|New York
|600
|002
|00x—8
|8
|1
Archer, Liriano (6), Feliz (7), Kela (8) and Stallings; Vargas, Lugo (6), Wilson (8), Bashlor (9), Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Vargas 6-5. L_Archer 3-8. Sv_Diaz (23). HRs_Pittsburgh, Osuna (6), Reynolds (8), Stallings (2). New York, Conforto (20).
___
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|020
|001
|00x—3
|8
|0
Lambert, McGee (6), Diaz (6), Howard (8) and Iannetta, Wolters; Wood, Sims (5), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Sims 2-1. L_McGee 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (19). HRs_Colorado, Alonso (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|003—
|4
|4
|1
|Washington
|000
|034
|04x—11
|14
|0
Buehler, Garcia (6), Schultz (7) and Smith; Strasburg, Suero (8), Blazek (9) and Suzuki. W_Strasburg 14-4. L_Buehler 9-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Seager (9). Washington, Dozier (15), Soto (18).