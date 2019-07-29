CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans are paying homage to late socialist leader Hugo Chávez on the day of his birth — which coincides with the birthday of one of the nation's leading opposition figures.

Supporters of Chávez gathered Sunday in Caracas at the mausoleum where his remains are kept.

Officials recalled anecdotes from Chávez's life and vowed to continue pushing forward his vision for Venezuela.

Chávez's legacy remains polarizing in the country as it endures a severe economic and humanitarian crisis that has compelled millions to flee.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by over 50 nations as Venezuela's rightful president, was born on the same day as Chávez.

He was holding a small, private celebration with family on Sunday.

Supporters of both men hold them up as figures that exemplify what they believe Venezuela should represent.

The nation is currently in the throes of a prolonged standoff between the opposition and Chávez's hand-picked successor, Nicolás Maduro.