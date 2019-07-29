JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was 11 years old when he and a teenager fatally shot four students and a teacher at an Arkansas middle school more than 20 years ago has died in a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Arkansas.

Television Station KAIT reports that 33-year-old Drew Grant, of Jackson, Missouri, died at around 9 p.m. Saturday. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle driven by Grant, who legally changed his name from Andrew Golden, collided head-on with another vehicle.

Golden and Mitchell Johnson, who were 11 and 13 respectively, set off a fire alarm in 1998 and shot at people as they evacuated from Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, Arkansas, about 117 miles (188 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Johnson was in custody until 2005, and Golden was released in 2007.