TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities for months suspected a humanitarian group of harboring immigrants, eventually resulting in felony charges against a volunteer who says he was simply being a good Samaritan.

The revelation comes in unsealed court documents sought by The Intercept and other news media organizations, including The Associated Press.

They deal with the arrest of Scott Warren, of Ajo, Arizona, who was tried on conspiracy, harboring and transporting immigrant charges in June. The jury couldn't agree on a verdict, and a new trial has been scheduled for November.

The documents show that the Border Patrol began investigating the group in April 2017 after getting a tip that it was harboring immigrants at its camp in Ajo.

But the government says Warren was harboring two men at the No More Deaths facility.