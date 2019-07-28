TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man surnamed Lee was caught hunting lobsters off the coast of Taiwan’s northern city of Keelung on Friday night (July 26), Taiwan’s Coast Guard said Saturday, according to Central News Agency (CNA).

The Coast Guard said they found Lin when he was on a lobster-hunting night dive in the Chaojing Bay Resource Conservation Area. Lin was caught red-handed with six lobsters and several squids and Blunt locust lobsters.

The man’s lobster diving has violated the country’s Tourism Development Act as well as the prohibited activities in the marine protected areas promulgated by Keelung City Government, and would face the minimum fines of NT$10,000 (about US$320) and NT$30,000, respectively, for each violation, said the Coast Guard, which was in the process of referring Lin to the city government for handling, CNA reported.

The Coast Guard, city government, and volunteers will patrol the Chaojing Bay Resource Conservation Area every day to clamp down on illegal hunting, according to the news agency.

