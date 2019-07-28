  1. Home
Italy: Teen held in officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'

By  Associated Press
2019/07/28 21:08
In this combo photo released by Italian Carabinieri, Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth, right, and Finnegan Lee Elder, sit in their hotel room in Rome.

ROME (AP) — An Italian police commander says an American teenager who is under investigation for a police officer's slaying in Rome was "illegally blindfolded" briefly before his interrogation.

Carabinieri Provincial Cmdr. Francesco Gargaro told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday that 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth was blindfolded "for a very few minutes, four or five" on Friday before he was questioned about the fatal stabbing of officer Mario Cerciello Rega.

Italian newspapers published a photo of Natale-Hjorth blindfolded with what appears to be a scarf and with his arms handcuffed behind his back in a room at a police station.

He and another American, 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder, remain jailed as suspects in the officer's killing.

Cerciello Rega was stabbed eight times on a street close to the teens' upscale hotel in Rome.