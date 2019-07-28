  1. Home
  2. World

Nearly 1,400 detained in Moscow protest; largest in decade

By  Associated Press
2019/07/28 17:49
Police officers detain a woman during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Russian police are wrestling wit

Police officers detain a woman during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Russian police are wrestling wit

Police officers detain people during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Russian police on Saturday began

Police officers detain people during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Russian police on Saturday began

A protester holds poster that reads: "I have the right to my candidate" with the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor)

A protester holds poster that reads: "I have the right to my candidate" with the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor)

Protesters hold posters that read: "I have the right to my candidate" during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27,

Protesters hold posters that read: "I have the right to my candidate" during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27,

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian group that monitors police arrests says nearly 1,400 people were detained in a police crackdown on an opposition protest in Moscow, the largest number of detentions at a protest in the Russian capital this decade.

OVD-Info said the number of the detentions it logged for Saturday's protest reached 1,373 by early Sunday. The group has monitored arrests since 2011.

Russian police violently dispersed thousands of people who thronged Moscow streets on Saturday to protest election authorities for disqualifying independent candidates from the Sept. 8 election for the Moscow city council.

Several protesters reported broken limbs and head injuries. Police justified their response by saying the rally was not sanctioned by authorities.