TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Daxi Qixi Concert (大溪七夕音樂晚會) will take place at the parking lot in front of the Daxi Bridge (大溪橋頭停車場) from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, Taoyuan’s Department of Tourism announced on July 23.

Qixi, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, is Taiwan's cultural equivalent to Valentines' Day in the West.

The tourism department urged the pubic to have a special Qixi experience this year by visiting Daxi’s old streets in the daytime and enjoying the entertaining event in the evening on Aug. 3.

Stars and bands to perform in the concert include Ivy Shao (邵雨薇), Linda (龍千玉), Weng Li-you (翁立友), Hsieh Chin-ching (謝金晶), Chen Tsui-yi (陳隨意), William Shen (沈玉琳), Nine One One (玖壹壹), and a local band playing traditional music.

For related information on the concert, please visit the Daxi District Office website (Chinese).



(Taoyuan's Department of Tourism photo)