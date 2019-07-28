TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The body of a yet-to-be identified woman was discovered near a construction site along Taiwan’s Provincial Highway No. 13 in Miaoli County early Sunday (July 28).

The corpse, which had suffered from severe burns making the person unrecognizable, was discovered Sunday morning around 8:00 a.m. by workers heading to the construction site. Workers immediately called police who rushed to the scene to begin an investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the woman likely chose to commit suicide by means of self-immolation. A report from CNA states that an abandoned vehicle and a suspected suicide note were found approximately 100 meters from the body.

However, no documents indicating the woman’s identity were found on the scene or in the car. Police are attempting to reach out to the public to find the woman’s family and help with identification.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at any time at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578 at any time 24 hours a day.



The woman's car found 100 m from her body (CNA photo)