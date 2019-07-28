TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Daylily Festival in Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien will start on Aug. 3 and last until Sep. 15, Hualien Tourism Department said on July 24.

The golden daylily flowers will cover the gently rolling hills of Chike Mountain (赤柯山) in Yuli Township (玉里鎮) and the neighboring Lioushihdan Mountain (六十石山) in Fuli Township (富里鄉) in the county’s Coastal Range in August and September, the tourism department said.

Visitors to these two destinations will be able to immerse themselves in the fairyland-like sea of flowers, take wonderful photos, taste daylily meals prepared by local restaurants, and observe starry night skies, according to the toursim department.

Fuli Farmers’ Association has published the Lioushihdan Mountain Travel Guide (Chinese) to provide visitors with useful travel information, including Map of Liushihdan Mountain, stores, places to stay, places to eat, tourist attractions, local specialties, and other information.

To access the travel guide, please click here.

Blooming daylily flowers on Lioushihdan Mountain, Fuli Township, Hualien County. (Hualien Tourism Department photo)