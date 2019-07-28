  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/28 12:49
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332
Devers Bos 103 416 85 137 .329
Brantley Hou 99 386 59 125 .324
Alberto Bal 86 320 28 100 .312
Bogaerts Bos 102 400 83 125 .312
Polanco Min 99 415 64 126 .304
Lindor Cle 85 356 56 108 .303
Merrifield KC 106 444 74 134 .302
Moncada ChW 95 368 58 111 .302
Narvaez Sea 90 302 51 90 .298
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.