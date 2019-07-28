|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|95
|391
|74
|130
|.332
|Devers Bos
|103
|416
|85
|137
|.329
|Brantley Hou
|99
|386
|59
|125
|.324
|Alberto Bal
|86
|320
|28
|100
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|102
|400
|83
|125
|.312
|Polanco Min
|99
|415
|64
|126
|.304
|Lindor Cle
|85
|356
|56
|108
|.303
|Merrifield KC
|106
|444
|74
|134
|.302
|Moncada ChW
|95
|368
|58
|111
|.302
|Narvaez Sea
|90
|302
|51
|90
|.298
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.
|Pitching
ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.