Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 001 000 000—1 7 0 Seattle 000 310 40x—8 16 1

Alexander, N.Ramirez (5), G.Soto (7) and Wilson; Gonzales, Magill (8), Carasiti (9) and Narvaez. W_Gonzales 12-8. L_Alexander 0-1.

___

Tampa Bay 062 001 000 000— 9 13 1 Toronto 110 001 024 001—10 16 0

(12 innings)

Kittredge, Beeks (4), Wood (8), Drake (9), Kolarek (9), Poche (9), Pagan (10) and Zunino, d'Arnaud; Borucki, Gaviglio (3), Font (6), Phelps (9), Giles (10), Mayza (11), Hudson (12) and Jansen, McGuire. W_Hudson 6-2. L_Pagan 2-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (12), Adames (11). Toronto, Hernandez 2 (14), Drury 2 (11), Biggio (7), Guerrero Jr. (10).

___

New York 010 110 020—5 11 1 Boston 010 313 10x—9 15 0

Sabathia, Green (5), Cortes Jr. (7), Kahnle (8) and Higashioka; E.Rodriguez, Barnes (6), Eovaldi (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_E.Rodriguez 13-4. L_Sabathia 5-6. HRs_New York, Urshela (11). Boston, Benintendi (9), Martinez (22).

___

Minnesota 001 000 000—1 3 2 Chicago 011 010 11x—5 10 1

M.Perez, Stashak (7), May (8) and Garver; Nova, Marshall (7), Bummer (8), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Nova 6-9. L_M.Perez 8-4. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (20).

___

Cleveland 410 031 000—9 14 0 Kansas City 000 010 000—1 8 0

Clevinger, Goody (8), T.Olson (9) and R.Perez; Sparkman, Lovelady (6), Zimmer (7), Staumont (9) and Gallagher. W_Clevinger 5-2. L_Sparkman 3-7. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (8), Ramirez (13), Lindor (18).

___

Texas 000 000 400—4 11 0 Oakland 011 021 00x—5 6 0

Sampson, Montero (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis; Bailey, Buchter (7), Petit (7), Soria (8), Hendriks (9) and Herrmann, Phegley. W_Bailey 9-7. L_Sampson 6-8. Sv_Hendriks (9). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (23), Canha (17), Laureano (21), Semien (16).

___

Baltimore 203 001 020—8 15 0 Los Angeles 221 001 001—7 9 1

Brooks, M.Castro (6), Bleier (7), Givens (8) and Severino; Peters, Cahill (5), Buttrey (8), Rodriguez (8) and K.Smith. W_Bleier 2-0. L_Buttrey 6-5. Sv_Givens (9). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (13), Severino (10). Los Angeles, Trout (34), Ohtani (15), Pujols (16).

___

INTERLEAGUE Houston 204 000 020—8 11 1 St. Louis 000 100 010—2 7 0

Cole, J.Smith (8), H.Rondon (9) and Chirinos; Ponce de Leon, Wacha (3), Mayers (8), Webb (9) and Knizner. W_Cole 12-5. L_Ponce de Leon 1-1. HRs_Houston, Correa (12). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (24).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles 001 301 400—9 10 0 Washington 200 000 100—3 5 1

Kershaw, J.Kelly (7), Ferguson (8), Chargois (9) and W.Smith; Grace, Ross (3), Guerra (7) and Gomes. W_Kershaw 9-2. L_Ross 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Smith (4). Washington, Gomes (5).

___

Arizona 000 602 010—9 7 0 Miami 100 000 100—2 9 1

Young, Crichton (7), McFarland (9) and C.Kelly; Yamamoto, Chen (5), Guerrero (8), Conley (9) and Alfaro. W_Young 4-0. L_Yamamoto 4-2. HRs_Arizona, Lamb (3), Ahmed (10). Miami, Rojas (2).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 5 0 New York 000 001 20x—3 4 1

T.Williams, Crick (8) and Stallings; Matz and Ramos. W_Matz 6-6. L_T.Williams 3-4. HRs_New York, Davis (10), Conforto (19).

___

Colorado 000 100 000—1 5 0 Cincinnati 012 000 00x—3 6 0

Gonzalez, Diaz (6), Estevez (7), McGee (8) and Wolters; DeSclafani, W.Peralta (6), Lorenzen (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Lavarnway. W_DeSclafani 6-5. L_Gonzalez 0-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (28), VanMeter (4).

___

Atlanta 047 210 100—15 16 0 Philadelphia 010 004 110— 7 12 1

Fried, Blevins (6), Sobotka (7), J.Walker (9) and Flowers; Eflin, R.Suarez (3), Alvarez (6), Nicasio (7), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Fried 11-4. L_Eflin 7-11. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (15), Duvall (1), Acuna Jr. (25), Inciarte (3). Philadelphia, Rodriguez (3), Realmuto (13).

___

Chicago 002 000 000 1—3 6 0 Milwaukee 000 000 020 3—5 9 0

(10 innings)

Lester, Cishek (8), Holland (8), Chatwood (8), Wick (8), Kimbrel (10) and Contreras; C.Anderson, Claudio (6), Albers (7), F.Peralta (9) and Pina, Grandal. W_F.Peralta 5-3. L_Kimbrel 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (21), Almora Jr. (11). Milwaukee, Yelich (36), Hiura (11), Gamel (6).

___

San Francisco 000 001 000—1 5 1 San Diego 000 122 00x—5 9 0

S.Anderson, Gott (6), Pomeranz (7), Coonrod (8) and Vogt; Quantrill, Stammen (6), Baez (7), Strahm (8) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 4-2. L_S.Anderson 3-3. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (17).