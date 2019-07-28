|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|38
|.635
|—
|Boston
|59
|47
|.557
|8
|Tampa Bay
|59
|48
|.551
|8½
|Toronto
|40
|66
|.377
|27
|Baltimore
|34
|69
|.330
|31½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|63
|41
|.606
|—
|Cleveland
|62
|42
|.596
|1
|Chicago
|46
|56
|.451
|16
|Kansas City
|39
|67
|.368
|25
|Detroit
|30
|70
|.300
|31
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|39
|.632
|—
|Oakland
|59
|47
|.557
|8
|Los Angeles
|54
|51
|.514
|12½
|Texas
|53
|52
|.505
|13½
|Seattle
|45
|63
|.417
|23
___
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 5, Houston 3
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 5, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Detroit 2
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 8, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 9-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-6), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-5), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-11) at L.A. Angels (Cole 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Payano 1-0) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Seattle (Milone 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Boston (Sale 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.