TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (July 28), the Kuomintang (KMT) held its national assembly at Banqiao Stadium in New Taipei to officially nominate Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as the party’s candidate for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Accepting the honor before the energetic crowd, Han declared that the battle to defend the “Republic of China” has begun. The nominee echoed his previous statements that the upcoming presidential election will determine the “life or death” of the nation.

Han Kuo-yu’s nomination was effectively decided after he defeated other KMT presidential hopefuls in a public survey conducted through landlines earlier in July. Han took 44.805 percent of the vote in the poll, defeating his two closest rivals, Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘), and former New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫).

On Sunday, the nomination was made official at Banqiao Stadium, which was packed with flag-waving KMT party members eager to hear from the candidate, and greet the KMT nominees for the Legislative Yuan. The KMT national conference was also broadcast live on Facebook.

In Han’s emotional address, he said that although he usually appears upbeat and positive, he is actually suffering from the great burden that has been placed on his shoulders. Speaking about the presidential campaign, Han said that in 2020 the country has a choice to “move forward” or “stay in place.”

Han expressed his belief that the upcoming vote in January would not be a vote based on the “colors” of Taiwan’s political parties, but that it would be a vote based on a desire to see the country prosper economically and improve deteriorating relations with China, reports CNA.