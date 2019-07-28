BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332 Devers Bos 103 416 85 137 .329 Brantley Hou 99 386 59 125 .324 Bogaerts Bos 102 400 83 125 .312 Alberto Bal 85 315 27 98 .311 Polanco Min 99 415 64 126 .304 Lindor Cle 85 356 56 108 .303 Merrifield KC 106 444 74 134 .302 Moncada ChW 95 368 58 111 .302 Trout LAA 98 345 81 103 .299 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.