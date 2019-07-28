Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|310
|40x—8
|16
|1
Alexander, N.Ramirez (5), G.Soto (7) and Wilson; Gonzales, Magill (8), Carasiti (9) and Narvaez. W_Gonzales 12-8. L_Alexander 0-1.
___
|Tampa Bay
|062
|001
|000
|000—
|9
|13
|1
|Toronto
|110
|001
|024
|001—10
|16
|0
Kittredge, Beeks (4), Wood (8), Drake (9), Kolarek (9), Poche (9), Pagan (10) and Zunino, d'Arnaud; Borucki, Gaviglio (3), Font (6), Phelps (9), Giles (10), Mayza (11), Hudson (12) and Jansen, McGuire. W_Hudson 6-2. L_Pagan 2-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (12), Adames (11). Toronto, Hernandez 2 (14), Drury 2 (11), Biggio (7), Guerrero Jr. (10).
___
|New York
|010
|110
|020—5
|11
|1
|Boston
|010
|313
|10x—9
|15
|0
Sabathia, Green (5), Cortes Jr. (7), Kahnle (8) and Higashioka; Rodriguez, Barnes (6), Eovaldi (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 13-4. L_Sabathia 5-6. HRs_New York, Urshela (11). Boston, Benintendi (9), Martinez (22).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|2
|Chicago
|011
|010
|11x—5
|10
|1
M.Perez, Stashak (7), May (8) and Garver; Nova, Marshall (7), Bummer (8), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Nova 6-9. L_M.Perez 8-4. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (20).
___
|Cleveland
|410
|031
|000—9
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|0
Clevinger, Goody (8), Olson (9) and R.Perez; Sparkman, Lovelady (6), Zimmer (7), Staumont (9) and Gallagher. W_Clevinger 5-2. L_Sparkman 3-7. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (8), Ramirez (13), Lindor (18).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|204
|000
|020—8
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|010—2
|7
|0
Cole, J.Smith (8), H.Rondon (9) and Chirinos; Ponce de Leon, Wacha (3), Mayers (8), Webb (9) and Knizner. W_Cole 12-5. L_Ponce de Leon 1-1. HRs_Houston, Correa (12). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (24).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|001
|301
|400—9
|10
|0
|Washington
|200
|000
|100—3
|5
|1
Kershaw, J.Kelly (7), Ferguson (8), Chargois (9) and W.Smith; Grace, Ross (3), Guerra (7) and Gomes. W_Kershaw 9-2. L_Ross 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Smith (4). Washington, Gomes (5).
___
|Arizona
|000
|602
|010—9
|7
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|100—2
|9
|1
Young, Crichton (7), McFarland (9) and C.Kelly; Yamamoto, Chen (5), Guerrero (8), Conley (9) and Alfaro. W_Young 4-0. L_Yamamoto 4-2. HRs_Arizona, Lamb (3), Ahmed (10). Miami, Rojas (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|20x—3
|4
|1
Williams, Crick (8) and Stallings; Matz and Ramos. W_Matz 6-6. L_Williams 3-4. HRs_New York, Davis (10), Conforto (19).
___
|Colorado
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|012
|000
|00x—3
|6
|0
Gonzalez, Diaz (6), Estevez (7), McGee (8) and Wolters; DeSclafani, W.Peralta (6), Lorenzen (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Lavarnway. W_DeSclafani 6-5. L_Gonzalez 0-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (28), VanMeter (4).