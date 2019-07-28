All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36 Atlanta 11 9 3 36 38 29 D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26 New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24 New York 10 9 4 34 39 34 Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38 New England 9 8 6 33 34 39 Toronto FC 9 9 5 32 38 38 Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33 Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36 Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35 Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23 Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28 LA Galaxy 12 8 1 37 30 27 Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30 San Jose 10 7 4 34 36 32 FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26 Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30 Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35 Portland 8 8 4 28 31 32 Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39 Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41 Colorado 5 11 5 20 32 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 26

New York City FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Los Angeles FC 4, Atlanta 3

Saturday, July 27

New England 4, Orlando City 1

Columbus 3, New York 2

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Toronto FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Vancouver 0, Minnesota United 0, tie

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 10 p.m.