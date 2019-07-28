BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|San Lorenzo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Patronato Parana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Gimnasia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|River Plate
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Argentinos Jrs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Lanus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Racing Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santa Fe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defensa y Justicia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Tucuman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huracan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Velez Sarsfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Independiente
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newell's
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aldosivi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estudiantes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boca Juniors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Talleres
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Central Cordoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Colon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Saturday, July 27
Racing Club 0, Santa Fe 0
Colon 0, Patronato Parana 1
San Lorenzo 3, Godoy Cruz 2
Lanus 1, Gimnasia 1
Argentinos Jrs 1, River Plate 1
|Sunday, July 28
Estudiantes vs. Aldosivi 1400 GMT
Newell's vs. Central Cordoba 1615 GMT
Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Independiente 2045 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Huracan 2300 GMT
|Monday, July 29
Arsenal vs. Banfield 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, July 30
Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central 0010 GMT