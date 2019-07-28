  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/28 09:47
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Patronato Parana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Gimnasia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
River Plate 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Argentinos Jrs 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Lanus 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Racing Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Santa Fe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Defensa y Justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Tucuman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huracan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aldosivi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Talleres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Cordoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Colon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Saturday, July 27

Racing Club 0, Santa Fe 0

Colon 0, Patronato Parana 1

San Lorenzo 3, Godoy Cruz 2

Lanus 1, Gimnasia 1

Argentinos Jrs 1, River Plate 1

Sunday, July 28

Estudiantes vs. Aldosivi 1400 GMT

Newell's vs. Central Cordoba 1615 GMT

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Independiente 2045 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan 2300 GMT

Monday, July 29

Arsenal vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Tuesday, July 30

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central 0010 GMT