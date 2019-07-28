MEXICO CITY (AP) — The presidents of Honduras and Mexico have signed a letter of intent for cooperating on ways to stem the tide of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that Honduras will adopt a Mexican program to put people to work planting trees and also will copy a Mexican program which pays a small monthly stipend to young people while they are studying.

The Mexican leader says that "we are going to help Honduras as much as we can." He didn't give any details on how the initiatives would be funded.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez called on wealthier nations to help create economic opportunities in Central America and southern Mexico so as to deter migration.