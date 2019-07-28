NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Chase Briscoe passed Christopher Bell with seven laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for his first victory of the year.

Briscoe's only other Xfinity victory came last season on Charlotte's roval.

Bell led a career-high 235 out of 250 laps, but old tires allowed Briscoe to take over and clinch a playoff berth in the No. 98 Ford.

John Hunter Nemechek was third, followed by Noah Gragson and points leader Tyler Reddick. Cole Custer, who entered the race in third place, got loose and crashed into the wall with 90 laps to go.

