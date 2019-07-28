BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi homered as the Boston Red Sox again hit balls all over and out of Fenway Park, battering the New York Yankees 9-5 Saturday.

The Red Sox have outscored the Yankees 38-13 to win the first three of a four-game set. This was the sixth straight game Boston has scored eight or more runs against the Yankees, the first time in the clubs' 117-year rivalry.

Benintendi had three hits and scored three times, and Rafael Devers added three hits and scored twice for the Boston.

Gio Urshela went 4 for 4 with a solo homer and RBI single for New York. The Yankees have lost three straight for the first time since June 11-14.

CC Sabathia (5-6) fared only slightly better than the previous six games by a New York starter (with him included Monday), giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his last outing, the 39-year-old was tagged for seven runs in four innings.

Eduardo Rodríguez (13-4) labored through 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, seven hits, striking out five and walking three.

DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie catcher Will Smith homered and drove in six runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles over Washington.

Playing in his 10th major league game, Smith homered in the third inning, hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, doubled home a run in the sixth, and broke the game open in the seventh with a bases-loaded double off the wall in left-center.

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two first-inning runs and gave up three hits while striking out nine with three walks through the sixth.

Yan Gomes homered for Washington, which has lost three straight.

The Nationals employed an opener for the first time, with left-hander Matt Grace retiring all six Dodgers he faced. Right-hander Joe Ross (0-3) allowed a homer to the first batter he faced and gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 9, 12 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez led off the 12th inning with a home run and the Toronto completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

Hernandez connected off Emilio Pagan (2-2) for his second solo homer of the game. Hernandez also went back-to-back with Brandon Drury in the eighth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Drury tied it with a two-out, solo drive as the Blue Jays overcame a 9-2 deficit.

Daniel Hudson (6-2) worked one inning for the win.

Cavan Biggio also hit a solo home run as the Blue Jays snapped a five-game streak in which they'd failed to score more than three runs.

Travis d'Arnaud and Willy Adames each hit three-run home runs in a six-run second but the Rays couldn't hold on.

MARINERS 8, TIGERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Court drove in three runs in his first big league start, rookie Austin Nola also had three RBIs and Seattle beat Detroit.

Nola hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning and the 31-year-old Court had an RBI single for his first hit.

Nola added an RBI double in the four-run seventh inning and Court matched him with a two-run, ground-rule double to make it 8-1.

Omar Narvaez had four hits for Seattle and Tim Beckham doubled twice, singled and scored two runs.

Marco Gonzales (12-8) scattered six hits over seven innings.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) struck out nine but only made it through 4 1/3 innings after giving up eight hits and four runs.

