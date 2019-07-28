  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/28 07:53
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 001 000 000—1 7 0
Seattle 000 310 40x—8 16 1

Alexander, Ramirez (5), G.Soto (7) and Wilson; Gonzales, Magill (8), Carasiti (9) and Narvaez. W_Gonzales 12-8. L_Alexander 0-1.

___

Tampa Bay 062 001 000 000— 9 13 1
Toronto 110 001 024 001—10 16 0
(12 innings)

Kittredge, Beeks (4), Wood (8), Drake (9), Kolarek (9), Poche (9), Pagan (10) and Zunino, d'Arnaud; Borucki, Gaviglio (3), Font (6), Phelps (9), Giles (10), Mayza (11), Hudson (12) and Jansen, McGuire. W_Hudson 6-2. L_Pagan 2-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (12), Adames (11). Toronto, Hernandez 2 (14), Drury 2 (11), Biggio (7), Guerrero Jr. (10).

___

New York 010 110 020—5 11 1
Boston 010 313 10x—9 15 0

Sabathia, Green (5), Cortes Jr. (7), Kahnle (8) and Higashioka; Rodriguez, Barnes (6), Eovaldi (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 13-4. L_Sabathia 5-6. HRs_New York, Urshela (11). Boston, Benintendi (9), Martinez (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 001 301 400—9 10 0
Washington 200 000 100—3 5 1

Kershaw, Kelly (7), Ferguson (8), Chargois (9) and W.Smith; Grace, Ross (3), Guerra (7) and Gomes. W_Kershaw 9-2. L_Ross 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Smith (4). Washington, Gomes (5).