|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|95
|391
|74
|130
|.332
|Brantley Hou
|98
|383
|58
|125
|.326
|Devers Bos
|102
|411
|83
|134
|.326
|Bogaerts Bos
|101
|395
|83
|124
|.314
|Alberto Bal
|85
|315
|27
|98
|.311
|Polanco Min
|98
|412
|64
|126
|.306
|Merrifield KC
|105
|441
|74
|133
|.302
|Lindor Cle
|84
|351
|54
|105
|.299
|Trout LAA
|98
|345
|81
|103
|.299
|Narvaez Sea
|90
|302
|51
|90
|.298
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.
|Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.