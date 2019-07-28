Tears run down the face of a boy watching on a giant screen Colombia's Egan Bernal performance in the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling ra
Cyclers gather to watch on a giant screen Colombia's Egan Bernal performance in the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race at Bernal's hom
Residents celebrate as they watch on a giant screen Colombia's Egan Bernal performance in the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race at Be
Fabio Rodriguez, the first cycling trainer for Egan Bernal, celebrates his pupil putting on the overall leader's yellow jersey after the twentieth sta
Cycling fans celebrate as they watch on a giant screen Colombia's Egan Bernal performance in the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race at
A father helps his son prepare for a race organized in the hometown of Colombia's Egan Bernal to celebrate his performance in the Tour de France cycli
Cycling fans celebrate as they watch on a giant screen Colombia's Egan Bernal performance in the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race at
Cyclers line up to take part in a race organized in the home town of Colombia's Egan Bernal to celebrate his performance in the twentieth stage of the
Children skate past a mural of Colombia's Egan Bernal in his hometown in Zipaquira, Colombia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Barring a crash or a last-minut
Residents celebrate as they watch on a giant screen Colombia's Egan Bernal performance in the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race at Be
ZIPAQUIRA, Colombia (AP) — Tomás Moreno sneaks a quick glance over his shoulder before speeding across the white finish line and throwing his hands in the air. It's the 8-year-old's first ever cycling win but he's already looking to follow in the path blazed by Egan Bernal, who hauled himself up from a modest upbringing in this Andean town outside Colombia's capital to the pinnacle of competitive cycling.
"I want to go to the Tour de France and do everything I can to win," says Moreno.
He's not the only Colombian child dreaming big these days with Bernal poised to win the Tour de France.
A few blocks away, young cyclists pack Zipaquira's plaza to watch on a giant screen their town's favorite son defend the yellow jersey.
