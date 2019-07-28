ZIPAQUIRA, Colombia (AP) — Tomás Moreno sneaks a quick glance over his shoulder before speeding across the white finish line and throwing his hands in the air. It's the 8-year-old's first ever cycling win but he's already looking to follow in the path blazed by Egan Bernal, who hauled himself up from a modest upbringing in this Andean town outside Colombia's capital to the pinnacle of competitive cycling.

"I want to go to the Tour de France and do everything I can to win," says Moreno.

He's not the only Colombian child dreaming big these days with Bernal poised to win the Tour de France.

A few blocks away, young cyclists pack Zipaquira's plaza to watch on a giant screen their town's favorite son defend the yellow jersey.

