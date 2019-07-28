  1. Home
Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden

By  Associated Press
2019/07/28 02:52
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This undated photo made available by the Swedish Police via the Swedish Court, shows an injury sustained by Mustafa Jafari, the alleged victim involved in the case.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — RZA (RIHZ'-uh) of the Wu-Tang Clan says he's concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who's charged with assault in Sweden.

RZA told The Associated Press at an event Friday promoting the Hulu drama series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" that he doesn't condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal.

He says he's "disappointed in Sweden" and "disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage."

Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He's been held since July 3.

President Donald Trump has also spoken out against Rocky's detention.

RZA says if Trump helped, "that'd be a beautiful thing."