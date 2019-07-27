  1. Home
  2. World

AP Photos: Ebola's life and death struggle in eastern Congo

By JEROME DELAY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/27 20:17
In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. On July 17

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. On July 17

In this Friday, July 12, 2019 photo, rubber gloves and boots used by health workers treating Ebola patients are hung to dry after being disinfected at

In this Friday, July 12, 2019 photo, rubber gloves and boots used by health workers treating Ebola patients are hung to dry after being disinfected at

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, Congolese journalists broadcast an Ebola awareness program from a local radio station in Beni, Congo. Nearly a

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, Congolese journalists broadcast an Ebola awareness program from a local radio station in Beni, Congo. Nearly a

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, residents line up to be vaccinated against Ebola in Beni, Congo. Health experts agree the experimental Ebola va

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, residents line up to be vaccinated against Ebola in Beni, Congo. Health experts agree the experimental Ebola va

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, a health worker wearing a protective suit walks out of an isolation cube after visiting a patient at an Ebola t

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, a health worker wearing a protective suit walks out of an isolation cube after visiting a patient at an Ebola t

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear check on a patient isolated in a plastic cube at an Ebola treatment cent

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear check on a patient isolated in a plastic cube at an Ebola treatment cent

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear check on Ivette Adania, 24, a mother of four whose husband died of Ebola

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear check on Ivette Adania, 24, a mother of four whose husband died of Ebola

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, a health workers rests at the end of his shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. The World Health Org

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, a health workers rests at the end of his shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. The World Health Org

In this Monday, July 15, 2019 photo, health workers treat 6-week-old Amani Musanga at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. More than 1,700 people

In this Monday, July 15, 2019 photo, health workers treat 6-week-old Amani Musanga at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. More than 1,700 people

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, a woman visits a sick relative kept inside an isolation cube at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. The W

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, a woman visits a sick relative kept inside an isolation cube at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. The W

In this Thursday, July 11, 2019 photo, travelers unload goods from a truck they rode into Beni, Congo, the epicenter of the current Ebola epidemic. De

In this Thursday, July 11, 2019 photo, travelers unload goods from a truck they rode into Beni, Congo, the epicenter of the current Ebola epidemic. De

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear carry a patient suspected of suffering from Ebola into an isolation cube

In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear carry a patient suspected of suffering from Ebola into an isolation cube

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, a woman waits at the morgue for the body of her relative to be cleared for burial in Beni, Congo. The World Healt

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, a woman waits at the morgue for the body of her relative to be cleared for burial in Beni, Congo. The World Healt

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, Red Cross workers carry the remains of 16-month-old Muhindo Kakinire from the morgue into a truck as health worke

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, Red Cross workers carry the remains of 16-month-old Muhindo Kakinire from the morgue into a truck as health worke

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, Congolese soldiers patrol the streets of Beni, Congo, the epicenter of the current Ebola epidemic. Deep distrust

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, Congolese soldiers patrol the streets of Beni, Congo, the epicenter of the current Ebola epidemic. Deep distrust

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, burial workers wearing protective gear carry the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had prayed ove

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, burial workers wearing protective gear carry the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had prayed ove

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, a man carries wood on his bicycle as he rides past a cemetery in Beni, Congo. More than 1,700 people in eastern

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, a man carries wood on his bicycle as he rides past a cemetery in Beni, Congo. More than 1,700 people in eastern

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, burial workers put on protective gear before carrying the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had p

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, burial workers put on protective gear before carrying the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had p

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, Ismael Kasereka, 14, weeps at the funeral of his uncle and aunt in Beni, Congo. Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic schola

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, Ismael Kasereka, 14, weeps at the funeral of his uncle and aunt in Beni, Congo. Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic schola

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, workers bury the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had prayed over those who were sick in Beni, C

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, workers bury the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had prayed over those who were sick in Beni, C

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, sunlight shines on freshly dug graves in Beni, Congo. In a year, more than 1,600 people in eastern Congo have di

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, sunlight shines on freshly dug graves in Beni, Congo. In a year, more than 1,600 people in eastern Congo have di

BENI, Congo (AP) — They made their way through the thick forest like astronauts carrying a fallen comrade. Their booted steps were slow and deliberate as if they walked on the moon. A few men waited by a freshly dug grave, checking their smartphones. Without ceremony, the body of Mussa Kathembo was lowered into the ground.

This is Beni, eastern Congo, epicenter of the latest affliction in this war-ravaged part of the world: Ebola . Kathembo was one of the more than 1,700 victims of the nearly year-long outbreak of the disease.

Many people in the outbreak area do not believe Ebola exits. Unfamiliar with the disease, they blame witchcraft, politicians and foreigners for the deaths. That makes things difficult and dangerous for those working to contain the outbreak. And once someone is infected, it is often too late.

When Kathembo fell ill he was taken from his house to the Ebola treatment center, a maze of white tents and plastic isolation pods on the grounds of Beni's hospital. As he and his wife, who also fell ill, received emergency treatment from health workers dressed head-to-toe in hazmat suits, their house was quickly turned into a vaccination center by local health authorities and the World Health Organization.

There, relatives, neighbors and anyone else who might have come into contact with the couple stood in line to receive the experimental but effective Ebola vaccine. Reaching everyone was the goal but tracing contacts is a challenge in Beni, where people are known to ride five to a motorcycle-taxi or squeeze 30 passengers into a 10-seat van.

Back at the treatment center, 24-year-old Ivette, a mother of four, slowly recovered from Ebola as she mourned the loss of her husband, Salomon.

In a nearby isolation cube, Kathembo exhaled one last time. The heart monitor went silent and his body was wrapped in cloth and plastic before being taken to the cemetery in the forest outside town.

Asiya, his wife, also died. But their 2-month-old daughter, Lahya, tested negative for Ebola and will survive.

___

Follow Jerome Delay on Instagram at https://instagram.com/jeromedelay and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jeromedelay

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa