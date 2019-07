WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and South Africa drew 16-16 Saturday in a Rugby Championship test match at the Wellington Regional Stadium:

New Zealand 16 (Jack Goodhue try; Beauden Barrett conversion, penalty; Richie Mo'unga 2 penalties), drew with South Africa 16 (Herschel Jantjies try; Handre Pollard conversion, 3 penalties). HT: 7-6 New Zealand.