TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Supporters of Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) were collecting endorsements Saturday (July 27) to help launch a presidential bid on the eve of the Kuomintang (KMT) party naming Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as its official candidate.

In KMT primary opinion polls earlier in the month, Gou finished 17 percent behind Han, but reports have continued hinting that the tycoon, one of Taiwan’s richest people, might launch an independent bid for the January 11, 2020 election. He might even want to cooperate with the independent mayor of Taipei City, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who has not announced his intentions yet.

Ko told reporters Saturday that he still needed Gou to give him some answers, though he did not go into details, cable station TVBS reported.

Meanwhile, supporters of Gou had set up a stall outside the Taipei Railway Station Saturday to gather endorsements for the business leader’s presidential bid.

Several elements indicated that Gou might be running, according to TVBS. In contrast to Han’s other rivals in the primaries, he would not attend Sunday’s (July 28) KMT congress where the Kaohsiung mayor would be officially nominated.



In addition, Gou had not yet disbanded his campaign team and was continuing to propose policies and vent opinions on public matters despite staying overseas, TVBS said.

Some Gou supporters at the station reportedly accused Han of being too pro-China, while others added he was not suitable to be president but should stay on as mayor of Kaohsiung instead.

On Saturday afternoon, Han reportedly visited former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) to ask for his support. Previously, Ma was seen as favoring Gou, with the two men reportedly being friends.

.