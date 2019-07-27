TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Lennon Wall with messages in favor of Hong Kong’s protests against the controversial extradition law appeared in Taipei for two hours on Friday evening (July 26).

Protesters in Hong Kong have been setting up Lennon Walls across the city over the last two months, with post-it notes and posters expressing solidarity with other demonstrators as well as dissatisfaction with the Hong Kong government, which proposed the legislation that would allow extradition to China.

Hong Kong students in Taipei mobilized themselves on Friday evening at an underpass near National Taiwan University to set up a Lennon Wall there. One of the participants told the Central News Agency that the underpass resembles the pedestrian tunnel in Hong Kong’s Tai Po District, which has been decorated with posters and sticky notes since the beginning of the protests.

The impromptu event, however, lasted only a couple of hours before being halted, as the students did not apply for permission from the municipal authorities. The Hong Kong Outlanders, a student group that organized a series of solidarity rallies in Taipei in June, said officials from the Taipei City Government’s Public Works Department removed the messages shortly after they were asked to leave the site.

▶︎ A Lennon Wall appears in Taipei on July 26 (Source: Hong Kong Outlanders)

Participants said the event was organized on Friday via the messaging platform Telegraph by Hong Kong students who are unable to take part in the demonstrations in their home city over the weekend. The students also prepared posters as props to introduce the Hong Kong anti-extradition law protests to passersby.

The weeks-long civil unrest in Hong Kong stems from protests against the now-suspended extradition bill. It has led to dissatisfaction with the Hong Kong government’s handling of protests and charges of police brutality, plus outrage after triads assaulted citizens and journalists indiscriminately in Yuen Long last Sunday (July 21). On Saturday afternoon, the people of Hong Kong marched again, this time in Yuen Long, in response to the attacks, despite the police ban.

The first of Hong Kong’s Lennon Walls appeared in 2014 during the Umbrella Movement, when pro-democracy activists called for a more democratic process of electing the city’s chief executive.

▶︎ A Lennon Wall in Hong Kong (Source: AP/ File photo)