Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332

Brantley Hou 98 383 58 125 .326

Devers Bos 102 411 83 134 .326

Bogaerts Bos 101 395 83 124 .314

Alberto Bal 85 315 27 98 .311

Polanco Min 98 412 64 126 .306

Merrifield KC 105 441 74 133 .302

Lindor Cle 84 351 54 105 .299

Trout LAA 98 345 81 103 .299

Moncada ChW 94 364 56 108 .297

Jonrones=

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnación, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNúñez, Baltimore, 25; GSánchez, New York, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24.

Carreras Producidas=

Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; Encarnación, New York, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.

Pitcheo=

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodríguez, Boston, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.