Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332
Brantley Hou 98 383 58 125 .326
Devers Bos 102 411 83 134 .326
Bogaerts Bos 101 395 83 124 .314
Alberto Bal 85 315 27 98 .311
Polanco Min 98 412 64 126 .306
Merrifield KC 105 441 74 133 .302
Lindor Cle 84 351 54 105 .299
Trout LAA 98 345 81 103 .299
Moncada ChW 94 364 56 108 .297
Jonrones=
Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnación, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNúñez, Baltimore, 25; GSánchez, New York, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24.
Carreras Producidas=
Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; Encarnación, New York, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.
Pitcheo=
Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodríguez, Boston, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.