TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At least 15 cities and counties can expect thunder showers or at least torrential rain Saturday (July 27) afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau warned.

Sporadic rain already started around noon in several areas, including Taipei City.

Thunder showers with occasionally dangerous lightning were most likely to occur in the north, particularly in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County, according to forecasters.

Torrential rain, often falling during short periods, was possible in several mountainous areas of the country, including the northeast and north. The 15 cities and counties to face heavy rain at various times Saturday ranged from Taipei City in the north to Pingtung County in the south all along the west coast, the Central Weather Bureau said.

