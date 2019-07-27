  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan expects 15 cities and counties to suffer heavy rain July 27

West coast from Taipei to Pingtung most at risk: Central Weather Bureau

  160
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/27 14:27
Heavy rain was expected to hit 15 cities and counties in Taiwan Saturday July 27.

Heavy rain was expected to hit 15 cities and counties in Taiwan Saturday July 27. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At least 15 cities and counties can expect thunder showers or at least torrential rain Saturday (July 27) afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau warned.

Sporadic rain already started around noon in several areas, including Taipei City.

Thunder showers with occasionally dangerous lightning were most likely to occur in the north, particularly in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County, according to forecasters.

Torrential rain, often falling during short periods, was possible in several mountainous areas of the country, including the northeast and north. The 15 cities and counties to face heavy rain at various times Saturday ranged from Taipei City in the north to Pingtung County in the south all along the west coast, the Central Weather Bureau said.
thunderstorms
torrential rain
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan still expects heavy rain after departure of Tropical Storm Danas
Taiwan still expects heavy rain after departure of Tropical Storm Danas
2019/07/18 19:41
Tropical Storm Danas to move further east off Taiwan
Tropical Storm Danas to move further east off Taiwan
2019/07/17 19:36
Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Taiwan July 17
Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Taiwan July 17
2019/07/12 20:32
Photo of the Day: 'Rain waterfall' spotted in SW Taiwan
Photo of the Day: 'Rain waterfall' spotted in SW Taiwan
2019/06/11 16:12
Photo of the Day: The Future’s So Bright, Even My Cat's Gotta Wear Shades
Photo of the Day: The Future’s So Bright, Even My Cat's Gotta Wear Shades
2019/06/08 15:21