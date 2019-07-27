Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|000—3
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|1
D.Castillo, Yarbrough (2), Roe (7), Poche (9) and d'Arnaud; Waguespack, Shafer (6), Mayza (6), Biagini (7), Law (9) and D.Jansen. W_Yarbrough 9-3. L_Waguespack 1-1. Sv_Poche (1).
___
|New York
|000
|001
|202—
|5
|13
|0
|Boston
|302
|202
|10x—10
|14
|1
Paxton, Hale (5), Ottavino (7), Britton (8) and Romine; Cashner, Walden (7), Taylor (8), Hembree (9), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Cashner 10-5. L_Paxton 5-6. HRs_Boston, Betts 3 (18), Martinez (21).
___
|Minnesota
|050
|000
|100—6
|10
|1
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000—2
|8
|2
Pineda, Thorpe (8) and J.Castro; Cease, Detwiler (6), Osich (9) and J.McCann. W_Pineda 7-5. L_Cease 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (26), Kepler (27). Chicago, Engel (2).
___
|Cleveland
|002
|003
|111—8
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|002—3
|9
|1
Plesac, Cimber (8) and Plawecki; Junis, J.Lopez (7) and Gallagher. W_Plesac 5-3. L_Junis 6-9. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (12).
___
|Detroit
|011
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|201—3
|8
|0
Norris, Farmer (7), N.Ramirez (7), Jimenez (8), Cisnero (9) and Hicks; Kikuchi, Wisler (7), Bass (8), Elias (9) and T.Murphy. W_Elias 3-2. L_Cisnero 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Dixon (13), Hicks (7). Seattle, Murphy (10).
___
|Baltimore
|160
|000
|002—9
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|001—3
|5
|1
Wojciechowski, Armstrong (8), Phillips (9) and Sisco; Tropeano, J.Anderson (6), L.Garcia (8) and Garneau. W_Wojciechowski 2-3. L_Tropeano 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (25), Mancini (24). Los Angeles, Thaiss (2), Upton (5).
___
|Texas
|000
|301
|010—5
|7
|2
|Oakland
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|2
Lynn, Chavez (7), Leclerc (8), C.Martin (9) and Mathis; Mengden, Treinen (6), Buchter (7), Soria (8), Trivino (9) and Herrmann. W_Lynn 13-6. L_Mengden 5-2. Sv_C.Martin (4). HRs_Texas, Calhoun (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|200
|010—3
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|13x—5
|8
|0
Urquidy, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Devenski (8) and Chirinos; Flaherty, Brebbia (7), Gant (8), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters. W_Miller 4-4. L_Pressly 2-2. Sv_C.Martinez (10). HRs_Houston, Brantley (16). St. Louis, Wieters (9), Goldschmidt (23).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|300
|300
|006—12
|14
|0
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000—
|2
|8
|1
Marquez, Oberg (8), Bettis (9) and Wolters; L.Castillo, Stephenson (6), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Marquez 10-5. L_L.Castillo 9-4. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (14), Murphy (11). Cincinnati, VanMeter (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|New York
|003
|012
|00x—6
|6
|2
Agrazal, Feliz (6), Kela (7), Stratton (8) and E.Diaz; Wheeler, Avilan (6), Gsellman (7), Wilson (8), Lugo (9) and Ramos. W_Wheeler 7-6. L_Agrazal 2-1. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (5). New York, Ramos (10), McNeil (10), Frazier (14), Alonso (34).
___
|Atlanta
|100
|044
|000—9
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|100—2
|12
|2
Soroka, Newcomb (5), Minter (6), Tomlin (7), J.Walker (9) and B.McCann; Arrieta, Irvin (6), Morin (8) and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Newcomb 4-1. L_Arrieta 8-8. HRs_Atlanta, McCann (10). Philadelphia, Segura (11).
___
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000—2
|6
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|1
Greinke, Bradley (7), Y.Lopez (8), Holland (9), Hirano (9) and Avila; Alcantara, J.Garcia (7), Richards (8), Quijada (9) and Alfaro. W_Quijada 1-3. L_Holland 1-2.
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|030—4
|5
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|101—2
|10
|0
Ryu, Kelly (7), P.Baez (8), K.Jansen (9) and Ru.Martin; A.Sanchez, Guerra (8), Sipp (8), Barraclough (8), Blazek (9) and Suzuki. W_Kelly 4-3. L_Sipp 1-2. Sv_K.Jansen (25). HRs_Los Angeles, Turner (15).
___
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000—2
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|12x—3
|4
|0
Hendricks, Ryan (6), Cishek (6), Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Wick (8) and Contreras; Gonzalez, Houser (7), Hader (9) and Grandal. W_Houser 4-4. L_Kintzler 2-1. Sv_Hader (23). HRs_Chicago, Bote (10).