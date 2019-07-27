Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 001 020 000—3 9 0 Toronto 000 100 000—1 4 1

D.Castillo, Yarbrough (2), Roe (7), Poche (9) and d'Arnaud; Waguespack, Shafer (6), Mayza (6), Biagini (7), Law (9) and D.Jansen. W_Yarbrough 9-3. L_Waguespack 1-1. Sv_Poche (1).

___

New York 000 001 202— 5 13 0 Boston 302 202 10x—10 14 1

Paxton, Hale (5), Ottavino (7), Britton (8) and Romine; Cashner, Walden (7), Taylor (8), Hembree (9), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Cashner 10-5. L_Paxton 5-6. HRs_Boston, Betts 3 (18), Martinez (21).

___

Minnesota 050 000 100—6 10 1 Chicago 002 000 000—2 8 2

Pineda, Thorpe (8) and J.Castro; Cease, Detwiler (6), Osich (9) and J.McCann. W_Pineda 7-5. L_Cease 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (26), Kepler (27). Chicago, Engel (2).

___

Cleveland 002 003 111—8 13 1 Kansas City 000 010 002—3 9 1

Plesac, Cimber (8) and Plawecki; Junis, J.Lopez (7) and Gallagher. W_Plesac 5-3. L_Junis 6-9. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (12).

___

Detroit 011 000 000—2 8 0 Seattle 000 000 201—3 8 0

Norris, Farmer (7), N.Ramirez (7), Jimenez (8), Cisnero (9) and Hicks; Kikuchi, Wisler (7), Bass (8), Elias (9) and T.Murphy. W_Elias 3-2. L_Cisnero 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Dixon (13), Hicks (7). Seattle, Murphy (10).

___

Baltimore 160 000 002—9 11 0 Los Angeles 000 020 001—3 5 1

Wojciechowski, Armstrong (8), Phillips (9) and Sisco; Tropeano, J.Anderson (6), L.Garcia (8) and Garneau. W_Wojciechowski 2-3. L_Tropeano 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (25), Mancini (24). Los Angeles, Thaiss (2), Upton (5).

___

Texas 000 301 010—5 7 2 Oakland 101 000 000—2 5 2

Lynn, Chavez (7), Leclerc (8), C.Martin (9) and Mathis; Mengden, Treinen (6), Buchter (7), Soria (8), Trivino (9) and Herrmann. W_Lynn 13-6. L_Mengden 5-2. Sv_C.Martin (4). HRs_Texas, Calhoun (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Houston 000 200 010—3 5 0 St. Louis 000 100 13x—5 8 0

Urquidy, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Devenski (8) and Chirinos; Flaherty, Brebbia (7), Gant (8), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters. W_Miller 4-4. L_Pressly 2-2. Sv_C.Martinez (10). HRs_Houston, Brantley (16). St. Louis, Wieters (9), Goldschmidt (23).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 300 300 006—12 14 0 Cincinnati 110 000 000— 2 8 1

Marquez, Oberg (8), Bettis (9) and Wolters; L.Castillo, Stephenson (6), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Marquez 10-5. L_L.Castillo 9-4. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (14), Murphy (11). Cincinnati, VanMeter (3).

___

Pittsburgh 010 002 000—3 8 0 New York 003 012 00x—6 6 2

Agrazal, Feliz (6), Kela (7), Stratton (8) and E.Diaz; Wheeler, Avilan (6), Gsellman (7), Wilson (8), Lugo (9) and Ramos. W_Wheeler 7-6. L_Agrazal 2-1. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (5). New York, Ramos (10), McNeil (10), Frazier (14), Alonso (34).

___

Atlanta 100 044 000—9 7 0 Philadelphia 000 010 100—2 12 2

Soroka, Newcomb (5), Minter (6), Tomlin (7), J.Walker (9) and B.McCann; Arrieta, Irvin (6), Morin (8) and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Newcomb 4-1. L_Arrieta 8-8. HRs_Atlanta, McCann (10). Philadelphia, Segura (11).

___

Arizona 010 100 000—2 6 0 Miami 100 000 002—3 7 1

Greinke, Bradley (7), Y.Lopez (8), Holland (9), Hirano (9) and Avila; Alcantara, J.Garcia (7), Richards (8), Quijada (9) and Alfaro. W_Quijada 1-3. L_Holland 1-2.

___

Los Angeles 100 000 030—4 5 1 Washington 000 000 101—2 10 0

Ryu, Kelly (7), P.Baez (8), K.Jansen (9) and Ru.Martin; A.Sanchez, Guerra (8), Sipp (8), Barraclough (8), Blazek (9) and Suzuki. W_Kelly 4-3. L_Sipp 1-2. Sv_K.Jansen (25). HRs_Los Angeles, Turner (15).

___

Chicago 000 002 000—2 4 0 Milwaukee 000 000 12x—3 4 0

Hendricks, Ryan (6), Cishek (6), Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Wick (8) and Contreras; Gonzalez, Houser (7), Hader (9) and Grandal. W_Houser 4-4. L_Kintzler 2-1. Sv_Hader (23). HRs_Chicago, Bote (10).