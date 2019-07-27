  1. Home
Taiwan FDA finds asbestos in two cosmetics products made in China

Test results for other TJ Group products expected late next week: FDA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/27 13:55
The FDA found asbestos in two cosmetic products made in China by a Taiwanese company.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is pulling two types of cosmetics of the City Color brand produced by Taiwan’s TJ Group (台鉅) off shelves as tests overseas showed they contained potentially cancer-causing asbestos.

On July 3, the FDA received letters from the United States and Canada alleging five of the company’s products were found to have contained asbestos, but a preliminary investigation by the FDA showed only four, all made by a TJ Group company in China, were problematic.

Further tests led to the announcement Saturday (July 27) that two products, the TJCOS City Color Contour Palette and Contour Palette 2 Bronze Highlight, had to be taken off shelves because of asbestos residues, the Central News Agency reported.

The samples were taken from the company plant in Tainan City open to visitors. About 60 of the products had already been sold to the public, mostly online or at the factory, the report said. A further group of cosmetics was still being tested, with results expected before the end of next week, according to the FDA.

TJ Group faced a fine ranging from NT$20,000 (US$643) to NT$5 million and an order to recall all relevant products within two weeks.
cosmetics
asbestos
cancer
FDA
TJCOS

