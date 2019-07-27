  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/27 11:23
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332
Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326
Devers Bos 102 411 83 134 .326
Bogaerts Bos 101 395 83 124 .314
Alberto Bal 85 315 27 98 .311
Polanco Min 98 412 64 126 .306
Merrifield KC 105 441 74 133 .302
Lindor Cle 84 351 54 105 .299
Trout LAA 97 341 81 102 .299
Moncada ChW 94 364 56 108 .297
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; 4 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.