By  Associated Press
2019/07/27 10:56
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332
Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326
Devers Bos 102 411 83 134 .326
Bogaerts Bos 101 395 83 124 .314
Alberto Bal 85 315 27 98 .311
Polanco Min 97 407 63 125 .307
Merrifield KC 104 437 73 133 .304
Moncada ChW 93 361 56 108 .299
Trout LAA 97 341 81 102 .299
Martinez Bos 94 381 60 113 .297
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; 4 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; Kepler, Minnesota, 67; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.