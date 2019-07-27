BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/27 10:47
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Santa Fe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Central Cordoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Tucuman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentinos Jrs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Defensa y Justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Patronato Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aldosivi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Talleres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huracan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, July 27

Racing Club 0, Santa Fe 0

Colon vs. Patronato Parana 1615 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz 1830 GMT

Lanus vs. Gimnasia 2045 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. River Plate 2300 GMT

Sunday, July 28

Estudiantes vs. Aldosivi 1400 GMT

Newell's vs. Central Cordoba 1615 GMT

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Independiente 2045 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan 2300 GMT

Monday, July 29

Arsenal vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Tuesday, July 30

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central 0010 GMT