SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested.

The Californian reported Friday that 55-year-old Kim Vincent Avis, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service. The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon.

Gordon's 17-year-old son reported that his father vanished Feb. 25 after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters in Monterey, but detectives began to suspect a hoax.

They say the son's account lacked crucial details, and he couldn't explain how the two got to California's central coast after traveling by air from Scotland to Los Angeles. Gordon, who's from the Edinburgh area, is wanted on 24 counts of rape in Scotland.