TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), who is on medical parole, hinted on Friday that he would form a pro-independence political party in August.

Chen, 68, is still a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said via a Facebook post that he is “pleased to see the birth of a new political party, the ‘One Country on One Side Action Party’.”

Chen, who was convicted of three bribery charges, was released from prison on medical parole in 2015 after serving five years of a 20-year sentence. Therefore, it is unclear whether Chen would play an active role in the forming of the possible new political party.

Chen has criticized the DPP, which holds a majority of seats in the legislature, for not pushing ahead with legislation that would help realize his idea of “one country on one side.” He proposed the concept in his second term along with taking actions in the direction of formal independence, leading to a deterioration in relations between Taiwan and the United States, which has opposed unilateral changes to cross-strait relations made by either China or Taiwan.

Chen also criticized the ruling party for not willing to accept diverse opinions. He attributed the recent scandal involving cigarette smuggling by the National Security Bureau to a lack of supervision over the government.

A new party is required to represent the pro-independence movement in the legislature and monitor the DPP government, according to Chen. He anticipated that the party would be established as soon as August.

Chen’s son, Chen Chih-chung (陳致中), has openly opposed the idea, however. He has said he would support the DPP in the presidential and legislative elections next January.

Through a Facebook post on Friday, Chen Chih-Chung, now a Kaohsiung City city councilor, said forming a new political party is not an appropriate strategy for now. He said he had expressed his thoughts to his father.

Chen Chih-chung called for unity among Taiwan supporters in the face of pro-China influences. Despite different factions within the DPP, local supporters must be united rather than further divided, he added.